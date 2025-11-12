November 17, 1950

• Showing at the Fair Theatre in Fairfax: “Bad Men of Tombstone,” “A Ticket To Tomahawk” with Dan Dailey, Anne Baxter, and Walter Brennan, and “Apartment for Peggy” with Jeanne Crain and William Holden.

• Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Sloan of east Fairfax have received word that their son, Lt. L.B. Sloan, Jr., is back in the States, having arrived in Seattle last Saturday. Lt. Sloan was wounded while flying a mission over Korea October 5 and has flesh wounds in his legs. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

• Mr. and Mrs. Robert Collins of Kansas City are the new owners and operators of the Dotham store. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Klein, who sold the stock of merchandise, store building, and two residences, will return to Tarkio. Mr. and Mrs. Adams, who were former partners with the Kleins, sold their interest in the store several weeks ago.

• Neighbors and friends and relatives of Ira Davis, who lives on the S.F. Williams’ farm, about 4 1/2 miles south of Fairfax, came to his place Tuesday with 12 tractors, five elevators, and six corn pickers and picked and cribbed his 50 acre corn crop. When the day was over, there were about 3,200 bushels of corn in the crib.

November 20, 1975

• Specials at Hy-Klas Food Store in Fairfax include: Budget bread, 3 16-ounce loaves for 89¢; Dold hams, whole ham for $1.19 per pound; Gala dinner napkins, 50-count for 39¢; Hip-O-Lite or Kraft marshmallow creme, 7-ounce jar for 39¢; delicious, home-grown sweet potatoes, 19¢ per pound; fresh, Ocean Spray cranberries, 3 bags for $1; and head of lettuce, 29¢.

• Anna Dott (Dragoo) Bigley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Dragoo, was born on a farm near Fairfax August 2, 1882. She taught piano lessons and during her lifetime composed over 40 hymns, both music and words. One of her own favorite hymns was sung at her funeral recently.

• Six Fairfax football players were selected as 275 All-Conference athletes. They are Mark Smith, Dave Sly, Gary Taylor, Gregg Smith, Rich Payton, and Mark Fisher.

• Mr. and Mrs. Loren Demott treated members of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star to a fish fry at the lodge building Tuesday evening.

November 16, 2000

• Fairfax students of the month for October were Michele Law, Ashley Gomel, Curtis Grossman, Alyssa Wiley, Troy Simmons, Janah Heits, Stephanie Beck, Melinda Law, and Melinda Stoner and teachers of the month are Amy Sefrit and Terry Hopkins.

• Amber Lewis and her father, Mike Lewis, went deer hunting when the season opened up Saturday, November 11. Amber shot her very first deer, an eight-point buck.

• The 49’ers Hobby Club elected new officers: Wanda McGinty, president; Sharon Smith, vice-president; Shirley Beck, secretary; Helen Barr, treasurer; and Carol Ball, reporter.

• Community Hospital in Fairfax has a new hematology analizer in the laboratory. The purchase of the analizer was made possible through a $42,500 donation from the hospital’s Development Council.