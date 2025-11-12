There will be a holiday open house at The Mercantile in Mound City, Missouri, this Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15. The Mercantile is located at 504 State Street in downtown Mound City.

The festive event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 14; and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 15.

R/Farm Distilling Company will be on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with tastes of fall refreshments. Plan now to stop by the local gift shop to see what’s new for this holiday season.