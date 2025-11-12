The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department will present Charlie and The Chocolate Factory at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22, and 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 23, at the Tarkio High School Auditorium. Tickets ($10 for adults and $5 for students) go on sale Friday, November 7, in the THS superintendent’s office and can also be purchased the night of the show.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl with songs from the motion picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, this is a show you do not want to miss! Music is by Marc Shaiman and lyrics are by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.