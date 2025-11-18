The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met November 12, 2025, at the ACDC office. Present were: Lori Seymour, Mary Ann Hull, Eryn Stepp, Bob Alldredge, W.C. Farmer, Roger Martin, Craig Corken, and Jill Davis, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

Lori Seymour called the meeting to order.

Board members voted to approve the October meeting minutes.

The October financials were approved as presented.

Director’s Report

Bailey spoke at Tarkio Rotary on November 4 and Tarkio Tech’s Transition to Workforce class on November 6.

The Atchison County Artisans’ Makers Market was held November 8 at Tarkio Tech. There were 11 vendors and 40 shoppers. In 2026, this annual event will be held November 7 in Rock Port.

Youth Professionalism Workshop for Juniors will be held on November 13. The #ShopAC event is happening on November 20.

Josh Oswald will become a Fairfax representative on the ACDC board on January 1, 2026.

New Business

The board reviewed Bailey’s proposed 2025 budget amendments. Board members voted to amend the budget as presented.

Bailey presented a draft of the 2026 budget. After discussion, board members voted that it be accepted as proposed with changes.

Executive Session

Board members voted unanimously to move into executive session.

The meeting returned to regular session and was then adjourned.