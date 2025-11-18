The following cases were heard in Atchison County Court before the Honorable Robert Lewis Rice Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

State vs. James Richard Ball – Trial Setting on **Possible Section 588.405 RSMo. Charge** of Felony Possession Of Child Pornography – 1st Offense (18 Counts), Child Molestation – 2nd Degree – Aggravated Sexual Offense – Child Less Than 17 Years of Age And Offender Greater Than 4 Years Older, Sodomy Or Attempted Sodomy – 1st Degree – Aggravated Sexual Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney K. Hensley. Case set for Jury Trial February 24-27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pre-Trial Conference set for December 15, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

State vs. James Richard Ball – Trial Setting on **Possible Section 588.405 RSMo. Charge** of Felony Child Molestation – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney K. Hensley. Case continued to February 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for case review.

State vs. Brett A. Reeves – Plea/Trial Setting on **Possible Section 588.405 RSMo. Charge** of Felony Statutory Rape Or Attempted Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Person Less Than 14 Years Of Age – Aggravated Sexual Offense and Incest. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Case continued to December 15, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. for case review.

State vs. Aaron M. Jones – Case Review on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by SPA Jessica Jones. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Jared Welch. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for December 16, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

In The matter Of Gregory Seth Wennihan – Bench Trial on Guardianship/Conservatorship – Adult. Case called. Petitioner appears in person and by Counsel Nadolski. Respondent appears by Counsel Lyle. Case tried by Court; Petition granted per separate Judgment to be entered herein. GAL fee in the amount of $500.00 approved. Atchison County Public Administrator Hughes also appears. Letters of Guardianship of an Incapacitated Person and Conservatorship of a Disabled Person filed. Certified copy mailed to G/C B. Hughes. Judgment of incapacity and disability filed. Copies mailed to attorneys and public admin.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port:

State vs. Benjamin W. Simmons – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Arraignment scheduled for January 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.