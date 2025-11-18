The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, October 30, 2025. Present for the meeting were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deputy Clerk Okema Galston. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The following EEZ appointment requests were submitted by ACDC Director Monica Bailey: Bob Heddinger (to complete Carrie Livengood’s term which expires March, 2027); Danielle Madron (term expires March, 2029); Kim Brake (to complete Lisa Farmer’s term which expires March, 2028); Josh McDowell (to complete Nick Kemerling’s term which expires March, 2027); Kent Fisher (term expires March 2030).

The commissioners voted to approve the EEZ appointments as requested.

Bids for 2026 rock hauling were opened and read at 9:00 a.m. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace and Deputy Allison Cherry were present for the bid opening. Holt County Ready Mix from Mound City presented a bid to haul 43,000 tons at a cost of $7.73 per ton. This includes spreading 7,000 tons in the Westboro area which is 77 road miles. Total bid was $332,390.00. Grounds Control LLC from Tarkio bid $9.50 per ton to spread 7,000 tons in Westboro only. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood made a motion to accept the bid from Holt Co. Ready Mix. The motion was seconded by South District Commissioner Richard Burke. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid.

Sheriff Andy Riley and the commissioners met with representatives from all three school districts Wednesday evening for an open discussion about the cost of providing a revolving student resource officer with costs to be shared between the school districts and the county. No decisions were made at this time.

Randa Doty, Extension Engagement Specialist, and Amie Schleicher, MU Extension field specialist in livestock, met with the commission to provide an impact update on events and topics being offered through University Extension.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 6, 2025. Present for the meeting were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deputy Clerk Okema Galston. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Maintenance Supervisor Jack Wiley was in to update the commission on the emergency repair to the front steps leading up to the courthouse. Water had washed under the steps due to heavy rains, causing them to settle and created a tripping hazard. Supervisor Wiley contacted a company that was able to pipe a foam product underneath the steps, raising and leveling the area. The product is waterproof and should prevent additional washout.

JR Chaney, City of Rock Port Mayor and Sheriff Andy Riley were present to visit with the commission and request approval to place Flock Safety equipment in a county right-of-way. Following discussion, the commissioners voted to approve the placement of the equipment on the county right-of-way.

Sheriff Riley provided a department update and discussion followed about the meeting held with the school districts regarding a student resource officer.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director/911 Director, was in to report that they are taking steps in preparation for the World Cup being held in Kansas City in 2026 related to possible increased traffic and emergency needs.

Jim Crawford, University Extension, was in to update the commission on improvements at the Graves-Chapple Farm.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.