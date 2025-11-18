Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year de-pending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected November 12, 2025:

Casey’s #2627

103 W. U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: None reported.

• Core Items: None reported.

Casey’s General Store

912 Walnut Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: None reported.

• Core Items: Hole in wall of store room near where the hand sink used to be. Spillage (coffee beans) under shelves in back room. No beard restraint (net) – COS.

Rock Port Dollar General

18785 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: None reported.

• Core Items: Restroom door propped open.