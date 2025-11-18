The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of November 17-23.

There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

Route F – CLOSED at the Rock Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, November 10-21.