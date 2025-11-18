Santa Claus to visit North Polk Schoolhouse

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to see Santa Claus at the North Polk Schoolhouse Saturday, December 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Stop by the schoolhouse at the corner of Hwy. 59 and Park Street in Tarkio to visit with Santa and have your photo taken.

Tarkio Parks & Rec to host A Storybook Christmas in Tarkio

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting its fifth annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 6, on Main Street in Tarkio. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas in Tarkio.” Light up your golf carts, UTVs, vehicles, trucks, etc. and decorate them with the Christmas storybook theme and take part in this fun-filled event. Santa and other Christmas characters will be riding in the parade. Everyone not participating is encouraged to line Main Street and watch the holiday magic roll by.