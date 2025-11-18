Fairfax’s annual Light Night will be Saturday, November 29, at the Fairfax City Park. The night’s activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter house when Miss Fairfax flips the switch to light up the park.

The night will be full of free hot chocolate, sweets, games and prizes. Santa will visit with the kids at the Boy Scout Cabin on the northwest corner of the park.

Clubs, organizations, businesses, and families are encouraged to set up a light display in the park. Prizes will be awarded for park displays as well as for decorated business fronts.

If you would like to help or donate to the event, contact Sam O’Riley at 660-623-0062.