Tarkio/Westboro God and Man services

The Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance is hosting God and Man Services December 1-5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tarkio. A light breakfast will be served each day following the service.

The messages each day will be delivered by members of the following churches – Monday (Tarkio Christian), Tuesday (St. Paul’s Catholic), Wednesday (Tarkio Church of God), Thursday (Tarkio Presbyterian), and Friday (Good News).

Rock Port God and Man services

This year will mark the 67th anniversary of Rock Port’s God and Man services. This year’s services will be Monday, December 8, through Friday, December 12, and will start at 7:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join them at Grace Church (403 U.S. Hwy. 136W).

Churches in charge of each morning’s service for the week are: Monday – Grace Church, Tuesday – First Christian Church, Wednesday – First Lutheran Church, Thursday – United Methodist Church, and Friday – Rock Port Baptist Church.

Each morning’s service will be over at 7:30 a.m., and all participants are welcome to join in a time of fellowship after the service. Refreshments of coffee, doughnuts, milk, and juice will be served.