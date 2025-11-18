East Atchison girls’ golf team members were recently honored at an awards assembly. Provisional letters were presented to Delainee White, Elsey Rogers, and Brenna Kingery (at top). Varsity letters were presented to Amelia Larson, Danika Agnew, Avery Fast, Olivia Schaefer, Savanna Lindsay, and Star Hankins (above). (Shannon Bruns photos)

The East Atchison Lady Wolves’ golf team had a fantastic season and the golfers were presented with awards for their individual and team accomplishments at an awards banquet held Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the Tarkio First Baptist Church. The girls were coached by Melody Barnett and Shannon Bruns.

As a whole, the team took first or second place at seven of the 13 matches and tournaments this season. The Lady Wolves placed fourth in the Class 1 District 4 Golf Tournament. Although they didn’t qualify for state as a team, two of their top golfers, Amelia Larson and Danika Agnew, qualified individually. At the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 Girls’ Golf Championship Tournament in October, Amelia shot a 194, tying for 17th place, and Danika Agnew shot a 203, tying for 31st place.

The following individual awards were handed out: Most Improved – Avery Fast; Wolf Award – Savanna Lindsay; Indian Award – Danika Agnew; MVP – Amelia Larson; Academic All-State Amelia Larson, Olivia Schaefer, Danika Agnew, Savanna Lindsay, and Star Hankins; Varsity letters – Amelia Larson, Danika Agnew, Avery Fast, Olivia Schaefer, Savanna Lindsay, and Star Hankins; and Provisional letters – Delainee White, Elsey Rogers, and Brenna Kingery.

The team will be “graduating” two senior golfers this school year, Olivia Schaefer and Amelia Larson. Seven team members will be returning next season, Danika Agnew, Avery Fast, Brenna Kingery, Delainee White, Elsey Rogers, Savanna Lindsay, and Star Hankins.