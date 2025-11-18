The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 7, 2025, by David and Julia Shrader to Shawn Minter, Trustee of the Shawn Minter Revocable Trust, and Jodee Minter, Trustee of the Jodee Minter Revocable Trust, for Lots 58 and 59, Block F, Sickler’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 7, 2025, by June Olsufka to Jake and Abigail Harbin for Lot 4, Block 1, Second Addition, and Lots 5 and 6, Block 1, Second Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed November 7, 2025, by Larry Baker, Trustee of the Larry Baker Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Duane and Suzanne Klute, Trustees of the Revocable Living Trust of Duane and Suzanne Klute, for land in Section 20, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 7, 2025, by James and Rhonda Jochim and Julia and L. Scott Leseberg to L. Scott and Julia Leseberg for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 12, 2025, by David Anderson and Susan Eddleman to Alisha Seeley for Lots 3 and 4, Block 8, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, and Lot 2, Block 8, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 13, 2025, by Bill Richards to Samantha Alexander for Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 21, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 13, 2025, by Samantha and Steve Alexander to Codie Sloop, Jeremy Sloop, and Nathan Sloop for Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 21, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.