Bingo at Rock Port Senior Center

Bingo will only be held once a month during the winter months at the Rock Port Senior Center. The next Bingo games will be Tuesday, November 25. Games start at 9:45 a.m. so you will have to enjoy a game or two with friends before lunch. The Rock Port Senior Center is located at 505 Country Club Drive.

Bingo at Tarkio Nutrition Center

The Tarkio Nutrition Center will have bingo every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Tarkio Nutrition Center from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. for an hour packed with excitement. There is no cost to join in the games, and prizes are up for grabs for the lucky winners! Come to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, enjoy some great company, delicious food, and try your luck. The next bingo day is November 27.