The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce is giving away $750 in Chamber Bucks this year. There will be three winners of $250 each. The drawing will be held during the annual Rock Port Christmas Mall (after Santa). Visit a participating merchant and receive a ticket for every $10 you spend.

Rock Port Chamber of Commerce members are: Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, Rock Port Telephone Co., Midwest Data Center, State Farm Insurance – Kevin Neal, Atchison County Development Corporation, Roger Livengood and Associates, Hometown Comfort Crew, LLC, Oswald Crow Agency, Perry’s Spirits & Tobacco, Minter Funeral Chapels, Inc., Citizens Bank & Trust, Kent Fisher Insurance, LLC, MO Valley Ag, FC Food County, Rock Port Oil & Tire, Stoner Drug, Do It Best – Rock Port, Clodfelter Insurance, Alma’s Herbs, Bank Midwest, Trail’s End, Northwest Missouri Industries, J.J. Palmtag, Inc., Tastefully Simple, Double M Towing, Flying Designs, Shelter Insurance – Jacob Erdman, Super 8 Motel, Rock Port Inn, and Atchison County Mail.