The Tarkio High School FCCLA and NHS chapters are hosting a canned food drive through the end of this week. All donations will be given to the Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry in Tarkio.

Community members are invited to participate by bringing donations to the high school or elementary main offices at Tarkio R-I by Friday, November 21. Donations may also be sent with students, as this is also a class competition and the class that brings in the most donations will win a prize. Donations will also be used as “admission” to the boys’ basketball jamboree Thursday, November 20, at the TAC.