Fairfax’s annual Light Night will be Saturday, November 29, at the Fairfax City Park. The night’s activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter house when Miss Fairfax flips the switch to light up the park.

The night will be full of free hot chocolate, sweets, games and prizes. Santa will visit with the kids at the Boy Scout Cabin on the northwest corner of the park.

If you would like to help or donate to Light Night, contact Sam O’Riley at 660-623-0062.

In the event of inclement weather, Light Night will be held at the Fairfax R-3 School.