Speaker Marci Broyhill will present a program, “Christmas Stories & Christmas Blessings,” on December 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Morton-James Public Library – Kimmel Gallery. The library is located at 923 1st Corso in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska (HN) provides major funding for this program. HN receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and private donations like the Morton-James Public Library’s Harry and Grace Moller Endowment.

“Christmas Stories & Christmas Blessings” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, and storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues.