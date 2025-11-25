Rock Port’s annual Christmas Mall will be held Saturday, December 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port. Local area vendors will showcase their crafts and you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.

A Winter Wonderland with holiday activities for kids will be open on the top floor while adults shop downstairs. Santa will arrive at 1:00 p.m.

Vendors will include the following:

• VitaFuel – Chelsea Cooper: Medical weight loss and wellness, IV hydration, and vitamin injections

• So Midwest – Shelbey Morris: Custom apparel with a heat press, bamboo clothing, whipped tallow, hats, and car diffusers

• Flying Designs – Breanna VanSickle: Tumblers, shirts, and hats

• Tastefully Simple – Amy Elam: Food mixes (beer bread, seasonings, sauces, dips, desserts, and meal kits)

• Curt’s Custom Creations – Curtis Elam: Wood burned items

• Goolsby Designs – Michelle Goolsby: Jewelry, keychains, candles/melts, coasters, and jewelry/candle holders

• Flower and Forged Farms – Mandy Herron: Fresh wreath bar, simmer pots, dried flowers, garden candles, and soaps

• Among 3 Measures Home Bakery – Melissa Heintz: Baked goods

• Roseann Nemyer: Homemade marshmallows and sweets

• Curbside Cravings – Payten Shrader: Baked goods

• Keeping You in Stitches – Joni Bressler: Crocheted items

• Barbara Messer: Wood pallet creations

• Blessed x3 Boutique – Angie Johansen Hunzeker: Apparel

• Sherlock LLC – Dennis and Melanie Sherlock: Breakfast and lunch specials