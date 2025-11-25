The Rock Port Senior Center will celebrate the holidays in December. “A Very ‘Punny’ Christmas” give-away will begin December 1 and will go through the 24th at the center. One patron per day will be randomly selected to receive a Christmas gift. (Patrons may not win more than once.) Visit each day they are open in December to laugh and share in the Christmas magic! The Rock Port Senior Center is located at 505 S. Country Club Drive.