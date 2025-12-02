The Rock Port Blue Jay football team is headed to state and the community is invited to the team celebrations and send-off this week! A bonfire will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 3, west of the school. This event will be hosted by the football fathers. On Thursday, December 4, a pep rally and send off will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the school. The bus will leave at 2:55 p.m. and head to St. Joseph, where the Blue Jays will play the Worth County Tigers at Spratt Stadium on the MWSU campus at 7:00 p.m. Anyone who would like to cheer and wave at the bus as they go by is also welcome to park at the Meyerkorth Pioneer Seed building right outside of town on Hwy. 111. No school will be held on Friday, December 5.

*Please note, anyone bringing in a bag must have a clear/see-through bag. Fans are not allowed on the field at any point. Press boxes/indoor booths will not be available. Rock Port’s seating section will be on the north (scoreboard side) of the field. Regular parking is Lot H and ADA is Lot 1. Visit the Rock Port R-II Facebook page for digital ticket information and the link to sign up for the video streaming of the game.