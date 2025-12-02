Fairfax holiday lighting contest

The Fairfax Beta Sigma Phi sorority is sponsoring the residential Christmas lights and decorations contest again this year. Judging, with out of town judges, will be Thursday evening, December 11, beginning at 6:00 p.m. all over Fairfax. There are four different category winners and one overall winner to be determined. Signs will be placed in the yards of the winners. Questions may be directed to 660-744-3146.

Rock Port’s Griswold Christmas light competition

The Rock Port Tourism Board is sponsoring a Griswold Christmas Light Competition for Rock Port residences and businesses. Those wishing to participate must visit Rock Port City Hall to pick up an application. Applications must be turned in by December 17 to City Hall or a Tourism Board member (Philip Angle, Alyssa Angle, Ashtyn Beatty, Jim Clodfelter, and Alexa VanSickle). The judging will take place December 20.

The lights will be judged in four categories: Best Lights – winner will receive $300 in cash; Most Creative Inflatables – winner will receive $200 in cash; Best Themed – winner will receive a $100 gift card to Food Country; and Best Overall Business – winner will receive a trophy and a $100 gift card to the El Patron Mexican Restaurant in Rock Port. Participants can only apply for one category.