Rock Port’s annual Christmas Mall will be held Saturday, December 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port. Local area vendors will showcase their crafts and you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.

A Winter Wonderland with holiday activities for kids will be open on the top floor while adults shop downstairs. Santa will arrive at 1:00 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce will hold a drawing for three Chamber Bucks winners ($250 each) after Santa visits.