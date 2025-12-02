Tarkio Tech’s welding students and instructors have been putting their welding skills to work on designing, creating, and displaying many different projects for a welding showcase Monday, December 15, through Wednesday, December 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in The Curnutt Center on the Tarkio Tech campus. A percentage of each sale goes to a TTI welding scholarship fund. Everyone is invited to come out and see all the projects and purchase one for a Christmas gift or for yourself!