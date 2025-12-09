Christmas lunch at Tarkio Nutrition Center

The Tarkio Nutrition Center will host a Christmas lunch Tuesday, December 16, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join the center staff and patrons for sliced ham, sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, deviled eggs, roll, and cherry dessert.

Christmas lunch at Rock Port Senior Center

The Rock Port Senior Center will host a Christmas lunch Monday, December 22. The Ladies in Black will sing Christmas favorites while everyone dines and socializes. The menu will include honey ham steak, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, and a fruit dessert.