The holiday season can be busy so the Atchison County Library is trying to have festive activities while also not taking up too much of your time. Check out the following events, some of which are doubled up:

• Wednesday, December 10: Mrs. Claus will have story time at Tarkio Library at 6 p.m. This is a short and sweet visit with the wonderful Mrs. Claus, who will read some Christmas stories to the kiddos. This event is recommended for any ages.

• Wednesday, December 17: Mrs. Claus will be at the Rock Port Library at 6 p.m., the same day as the Stuffed Animal Slumber Party drop-off.

• Wednesday, December 17: The library will host a Stuffed Animal Slumber Party at all three branches on this day. Have your kids bring their stuffed animal to your local branch by 4:30 p.m. They can read them a bedtime story, have some hot cocoa and put them to bed. The stuffies will have a night full of adventures at the library! The stuffed animals will be ready for pick up Thursday, December 18, after 11:00 a.m. What kind of holiday mayhem will happen during their sleepover at the library?

• Thursday, December 18: During Lego night in Fairfax, Mrs. Claus will visit for a special story time at 6:00 p.m. You don’t have to participate in Lego Night, you can come just for Mrs. Claus or both! This will be a very casual time and is meant for families to enjoy all together.