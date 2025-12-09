The Rock Port girls’ wrestling team had a good start to their season. Pictured are four of the five Lady Jays: Eliza Mason, 1st place; Norah Watkins, 3rd place; Emma Teten, 1st place; and Evelyn Heintz, 1st place. Not pictured is Kennedi Seiter, who finished in 4th place. (Dixie Teten photos)

Dylan Lair, wrestling at 150 pounds, hooks an arm to get some back points.

The Rock Port High School girls’ and boys’ wrestling teams competed in the Tiger Mat Classic in Marceline, Missouri, Saturday, December 6, 2025. Individual results for Rock Port follow:

GIRLS

110 lbs. – Norah Watkins, 3rd

Round 1 – Maiyah Hopper (Versailles) over Norah Watkins (Dec. 8-5)

Round 2 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Norah Watkins (T.F. 19-4 2:38)

Round 3 – Norah Watkins over Nadelyn James (Moberly) (Fall 0:54)

120 lbs. – Evelyn Heintz, 1st

Round 3 – Evelyn Heintz over Zoey Richardson (Moberly) (Fall 1:45)

1st Place Match – Evelyn Heintz over Grace Brantley (Versailles) (Dec. 5-4)

120 lbs. – Kennedi Seiter, 4th

Round 1 – Kennedi Seiter over Kaidynce Niemeier (Marceline) (M.D. 19-11)

Round 2 – Grace Brantley (Versailles) over Kennedi Seiter (T.F. 17-1 2:23)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten, 1st

Round 3 – Emma Teten over Payslie Alexander (Brookfield) (Fall 0:55)

Round 4 – Emma Teten over Olivia LaFoy (Versailles) (Fall 2:15)

Round 5 – Emma Teten over Savanah Emmerich (Marceline) (M. Forfeit)

115B lbs. – Eliza Mason, 1st

Round 1 – Eliza Mason over Dakota Burgener (Marceline) (Fall 1:54)

Round 2 – Eliza Mason over Shelby Hess (Moberly) (Fall 0:50)

Round 3 – Eliza Mason over Megan LaBelle (Brookfield) (Fall 0:34)

BOYS

126 lbs. – Cooper Daugherty

Round 2 – Cooper Daugherty over Carter Anderson (North Callaway) (Fall 1:44)

150 lbs. – Dylan Lair

Ryder Clevenger (Lawson) over Dylan Lair (Forfeit)

Round 1 – Dylan Lair over Braxton Johnson (Versailles) (T.F. 17-0 4:00)

Round 2 – James LaBelle (Brookfield) over Dylan Lair (Rock Port) (Injury)

7th Place Match – Braxton Johnson (Versailles) over Dylan Lair (Forfeit)

215B lbs. – Aidan Smyser

Chance Luntsford (Moberly) over Aidan Smyser (Dec. 9-7)

Round 1 – Javen Litchenberg (Marceline) over Aidan Smyser (Fall 2:54)

Round 2 – Aidan Smyser over Bentley Lawrence (Trenton) (Fall 1:21)

Round 3 – Aidan Smyser over Gage Pryor (Versailles) (Fall 2:34)

3rd Place Match – Javen Litchenberg (Marceline) over Aidan Smyser (Fall 2:00)

132B lbs. – Levi Lucas

Round 1 – Elijah Base (Lawson) over Levi Lucas (Dec. 10-3)

Round 2 – Weston Briegel (Lawson) over Levi Lucas (Fall 1:18)

Round 3 – Levi Lucas over Dominick Meyers (South Harrison) (Fall 0:18)

5th Place Match – Dominick Meyers (South Harrison) over Levi Lucas (Forfeit)

132B lbs. – Jayven Hudson

Dominick Meyers (South Harrison) over Jayven Hudson (Forfeit)

126B lbs. – Cooper Daugherty

Sawyer Hoerrmann (Brook-field) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 4:39)

Round 1 – Cooper Daugherty over Landon Olmstead (Trenton) (Fall 5:32)

Round 3 – Remington Niemeier (Marceline) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match – Cooper Daugherty over Carson Keefe (Versailles) (M. Forfeit)