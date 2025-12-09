The Rock Port FFA Chapter is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at Rock Port High School, 600 S. Nebraska Street, in the south gym.

Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code EG4V. For additional details, contact Jeremy Palmer at 660-744-6296 or jeremy.palmer@rpbluejays.com.

Those who show up to donate at this Community Blood Center blood drive will receive an exclusive Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt (while supplies last). Come to donate and be entered to win two tickets to the Chiefs Christmas Day game, plus one free parking pass.