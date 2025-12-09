Beef cattle producers won’t want to miss the 41st annual Three-State Beef Conference, January 13, 14, and 15, 2026, with sites in Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska, for updates on important topics in the beef cattle industry.

This year’s theme is “High Tech, High Stakes and Herd Health: What Producers Need to Know.” Topics and speakers for the conference include “Emerging Parasitic Threats to the Cow Herd,” Dr. Craig Payne, Extension Professor, Extension Veterinary Medicine and Continuing Education, University of Missouri; “Up and Coming Technologies for the Beef Industry: What Producers Need to Know,” Dr. Yijie Xiong, Associate Professor and Precision Livestock Management Extension Specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln; and “How Global Meat Markets Shape the US Cattle Supply,” Dr. Elliot Dennis, Associate Professor and Livestock and Meat Economist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

The Tuesday, January 13, meeting will be held at the NWMSU Agricultural Learning Center in Maryville, Missouri. On Wednesday, January 14, the meeting will be at the Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield, Iowa. The final session on Thursday, January 15, will be at the Nebraska Cattlemen Office in Lincoln, Nebraska. Each evening follows the same format: registration at 5:30 p.m. and the program from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Generous sponsorship is provided by Livestock Risk Partners and Medgene.

Register by Friday, January 9. For Maryville, contact Atchison County Extension at 660-744-6231; for Greenfield, contact Adair County Extension at 641-743-8412; and for Lincoln, contact Johnson County Extension at 402-335-3669. The registration fee is $30 per person, and includes a meal and a copy of the conference proceedings. If you need special accommodations because of a disability, have emergency medical information to share, or need special arrangements in case the building must be evacuated, inform them by December 31, 2025. For more information, contact your local university extension office.