The East Atchison high school girls’ and boys’ wrestling teams competed in the Cardinal Classic at Lawson, Missouri. Pictured are, from left to right, Xabrina Klinger, Bella Bywater, Braxton Davis-Schoonover, Bo Peregrine, Jax Peregrine, Treyton Brown, Conner Thomas, and Gavin Mattice. Not pictured are Danni Irvine and Dylan Drummond. (Jennifer Peregrine photos)

Lady Wolf Dylan Drummond, middle, earned a 1st place medal in the 125 lb. weight class of the Cardinal Classic.

Lady Wolf Danni Irvine, left, earned a 2nd place medal in the 110 lb. weight class of the Cardinal Classic.

The East Atchison high school boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams traveled to Lawson, Missouri, this past weekend to compete in the Cardinal Classic.

Results for the EA wrestlers are as follows:

GIRLS

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater

Round 1 – Jenna Berislavich (Knob Noster) over Bella Bywater (Fall 4:34)

Round 2 – Bella Bywater over Kendall Foust (Trenton) (Fall 0:34)

Round 3 – McKenzie Bauman (Maysville) over Bella Bywater (Fall 5:35)

Round 4 – Kyamila Huseynov (Lafayette County) over Bella Bywater (Fall 0:50)

Round 5 – Bella Bywater over Hailey Jackson (Knob Noster) (Fall 1:43)

110 lbs. – Danni Irvine

Round 1 – Danni Irvine (EA) over Emma Lowrey (Trenton) (Fall 0:24)

Round 3 – Brooklyn Utz (East Buchanan) over Danni Irvine (EA) (Fall 2:34)

Round 4 – Danni Irvine (EA) over Gentry Plymell (Lafayette County) (Fall 1:30)

Round 5 – Danni Irvine (EA) over Davie Olpendo-Woods (Knob Noster) (Fall 1:30)

125 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

Round 2 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Lia Collins (Knob Noster) (Fall 1:01)

Round 3 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Madelyn McCoy (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:08)

Round 4 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Jenna Dieckmann (Lafayette County) (Fall 0:33)

Round 5 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Aiyana Gable (Knob Noster) (Fall 0:35)

145 lbs. – Xabrina Klinger

Round 2 – Xabrina Klinger over Cadence Burke (Penney) (Fall 4:32)

Round 3 – Zoey Tripp (Lafayette County) over Xabrina Klinger (Fall 3:38)

Round 4 – Greenli Hicks (Lawson) over Xabrina Klinger (Fall 1:40)

Round 5 – Xabrina Klinger over Emma Mom (Penney) (Fall 3:56)

BOYS

175 lbs. – Braxton Davis-Schoonover

Braxton Davis-Schoonover over Houston Davenport (Lafayette County) (Fall 2:27)

Round 1 – Braxton Davis-Schoonover over Sam Drexler (Lawson) (Fall 1:58)

Round 2 – Braxton Davis-Schoonover over Thor Cameron (Stanberry) (M.D. 13-1)

Round 3 – Braxton Davis-Schoonover over Alex AC-PU (Omaha Buena Vista) (Fall 4:32)

1st Place Match – Cooper Ray (Maysville) over Braxton Davis-Schoonover (Fall 2:33)

190 lbs. – Treyton Brown

Round 1 – Andrew Rubino (Omaha Buena Vista) over Treyton Brown (T.F. 19-2 4:21)

Round 2 – Payton Vosika (Lawson) over Treyton Brown (Dec. 7-3)

Round 3 – Treyton Brown over Jackson Bethards (Trenton) (Dec. 11-7)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine

Braxton Bye (Lawson) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 3:52)

Round 1 – Jax Peregrine over Nick Catron (Lafayette County) (Fall 3:35)

Round 2 – Jax Peregrine received a bye

Round 3 – Barrett Clark (Trenton) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 1:04)

3rd Place Match – Jax Peregrine over Chase Florence (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:10)

215 lbs. – Conner Thomas

Conner Thomas over Zavier Gibson (Maysville) (For.)

Round 1 – Chase Florence (Plattsburg) over Conner Thomas (Fall 4:31)

Round 2 – Braxton Bye (Lawson) over Conner Thomas (Fall 0:19)

5th Place Match – Conner Thomas over Nick Catron (Lafayette County) (Fall 0:57)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine

Round 1 – Bo Peregrine (EA) over Bentlee Taylor (Lawson) (Fall 1:19)

Round 2 – Bo Peregrine over Emmet Haley (Brookfield) (Dec. 2-0)

Round 4 – Bo Peregrine over Jett Browning (Maysville) (Fall 0:23)

Round 5 – Bo Peregrine over Javier Velazquez (Omaha Buena Vista) (Fall 2:11)

1st Place Match – Bo Peregrine over Collin Swope (Lawson) (Dec. 8-2)