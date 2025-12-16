Tarkio First Baptist Church warmly invites the community to a heartwarming evening of fellowship, food, and faith at its live nativity scene and soup supper drive-through. Bring your family, invite your neighbors, and step into the true meaning of Christmas without leaving the comfort of your car.

As you drive through the church parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 21, you’ll receive your choice of free soup, sandwich, and dessert to enjoy right from your car (free-will donations will be accepted). Then, continue through a beautifully lit display of the Biblical Christmas story, complete with live actors, animals, and the peaceful glow of Christmas lights. Listen to familiar carols, take in the sights and sounds of Bethlehem, and reflect on the miracle of Christ’s birth.

The church is located at 20432 U.S. Highway 59, just south of the Tarkio city limits. Everyone is invited to attend!