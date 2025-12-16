The Rock Port Tourism Board is sponsoring a Griswold Christmas Light Competition for Rock Port residences and businesses. Those wishing to participate must visit Rock Port City Hall to pick up an application. Applications must be turned in by December 17 to City Hall or a Tourism Board member (Philip Angle, Alyssa Angle, Ashtyn Beatty, Jim Clodfelter, and Alexa VanSickle). The judging will take place December 20.

The lights will be judged in four categories: Best Lights – winner will receive $300 in cash; Most Creative Inflatables – winner will receive $200 in cash; Best Themed – winner will receive a $100 gift card to Food Country; and Best Overall Business – winner will receive a trophy and a $100 gift card to the El Patron Mexican Restaurant in Rock Port. Participants can only apply for one category.