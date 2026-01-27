The 71st annual Atchison County Band Day concert will take place at Tarkio on Monday, February 2. The students will practice all day and then perform for the community that evening at 7:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Gym.

The band’s guest conductor will be Joe Schrieman with the State Fair Community College of Sedalia, Missouri. Songs to be performed include: “Afterburn,” “A Renaissance Revel,” “Too Beautiful For Words,” “A March On King’s Highway,” and “Celtic Air And Dance.”

The Atchison County Choir is preparing a “Wicked” Medley and “America of Thee I Sing.” The choir is planned to be around 40 strong.