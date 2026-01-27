The Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association (MHSVCA) has announced the names of athletes who have been named to the 2025 Missouri Academic All-State Volleyball Team.

Student athletes must have a 3.6 cumulative GPA, must have played in at least 75% of all varsity sets for the 2025 fall season, and the school must be a member of the MHSVCA.

Atchison County athletes receiving recognition include:

East Atchison – Makenna Caudill, Grace Caudill, Rainy Nordhausen, Chloe Vernon, Jaeka Wiley, and Taya Windham

Rock Port – Talyn Amthor, Presley Carlson, Stevie Gaines, Raylynn Jenkins, Kinley Lair, Audrie Meyerkorth, Ella Meyerkorth, Tatum Vogler, and Braylyn Wood