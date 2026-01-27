The bridge replacement on Route F northwest of Westboro, Missouri, has been completed and officially reopened on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. (Julia Snyder photo)

A bridge over Rock Creek in Atchison County has reopened following a deck replacement. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials announced that the Rock Creek bridge on County Route F near Westboro is now open following a deck replacement project. Officials say Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc., working with MoDOT, reopened the bridge on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The bridge had been closed since October 20, 2025, as part of the multi-county rehabilitation project. MoDOT officials say decks were also replaced on the Mill Creek bridge on Holt County Route T and the U.S. Highway 59 bridge over Interstate 29 in Holt County.