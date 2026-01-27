The City of Rock Port has installed flock safety cameras that read license plates during emergency situations. The cameras have been put in at key, busy traffic locations around town.

The City of Rock Port, in an effort to keep the community residents safe, installed flock safety cameras at key locations around town, including the park, the stadium, and the main entry points into town.

What are flock cameras? Flock cameras use license-plate-reading technology to help law enforcement identify vehicles connected to crimes such as stolen vehicles, missing persons, Amber Alerts, or active investigations. They focus on vehicles, not people, and data is only accessed by law enforcement for legitimate public safety purposes. Requests can only be made by a law enforcement officer and is logged and requests are tracked. No images of faces or people are stored.

Flock cameras were vital in the recovery of two girls from Rock Port who were kidnapped last year. That technology provided critical information that helped law enforcement act quickly and safely bring those children home.

The placement locations of the park, stadium/event areas, and main entry and exit routes into Rock Port are high-traffic areas where vehicles naturally pass, making them ideal locations to help protect citizens as well as people passing through.