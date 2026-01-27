Rock Port Homecoming king and queen candidates, from left to right, are: Tayden Cook, Jacoby Driskell, Emma Teten, and Dylan Lair. Keira Roup, queen candidate, is not pictured.

Rock Port High School will be celebrating its Winter Homecoming 2026 with a theme of “Winter Wonderland.” The students will participate in a number of activities this week, ending with the homecoming basketball games and crowning of the homecoming royalty on Friday, January 30.

Students will be participating in dress-up days all week: Tuesday – Pajama day; Wednesday – Dress like your favorite character; Thursday – Wear silly socks; and Friday – Show your school spirit by wearing blue and white.

A pep assembly will take place Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the school. Basketball games against Hamburg, Iowa, will begin at 5:00 p.m. New Horizons will be providing concessions. The Rock Port elementary girls will be dancing at halftime of the varsity girls’ game and the Rock Port High School dancers will perform at halftime of the varsity boys’ game. Crowning of the Winter Homecoming King and Queen will take place after the games.

A high school homecoming dance will be held for students on Saturday, January 31, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Homecoming royalty includes: crownbearers – Nora Duncan and River Ottmann; attendants – 6th graders Kinsley Nuckolls and Nash Schomburg, 7th graders Ali Ellis and Kipton Waigand, 8th graders Kenni Davis and Malachi Davis, freshmen Alexi Stoner and Jacob McMahon, sophomores Leo Grimes and Cooper Daugherty, and juniors Claire Miller and Jack Meyerkorth; queen candidates – Jacoby Driskell, Keira Roup, and Emma Teten; and king candidates – Tayden Cook and Dylan Lair.