Two Rock Port football players were selected to the Max Preps All American 8-Man Team. Brock Holmes, left, and Ryder Herron, right, were both selected to the first team from football players across the country.

Max Preps released its selection for the All American 8-Man Team last week and making the first team were Rock Port’s Ryder Herron and Brock Holmes.

Ryder was selected as an offensive lineman for Rock Port. He was the lead blocker on a team that gained 3,753 yards rushing. The All-State pick also had 46 tackles and 24 tackles for loss.

Brock was the second-leading 8-man rusher in the nation. He ran 345 times for 2,943 yards and 61 touchdowns.

This is a tremendous honor for these two young men. Congratulations!