The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, before the Honorable Brett Hurst January 22, 2026:

Jason Brown Roofing LLC vs. James Driskell – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Pontius. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Koda Hardisty – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. vs. Derek Larson – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant fails to appear, served on December 16, 2025. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff have and recover from defendant: $2,595.12 – principal; $389.27 – atty. fees; $84.00 – court costs; total – $3068.39.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Melissa R. McAdams – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

Midland Credit Management vs. Breanna S. McCormick – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Greg A. Pankau – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears in person, served on December 31, 2025. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Settlement or Trial Setting.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Bethel Rogers – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Case continued to February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Delmar L. Schebaum – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case dismissed by court without prejudice.

State vs. Benjamin L. Blackman – Case Review on Felony Property Damage – 1st Degree and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (1),(5). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Sanders. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Jason H. Cook – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Littering – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Jessica Lynn Hurst – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jessica Lynn Hurst – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Zilin KE – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant pleads guilty. Fined $250.00 plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Steven Christopher Lamer – Case Review on Felony Stealing – Motor Vehicle/Watercraft/Aircraft & Prior Stealing Offender and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Brittany Ann Neemann – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Case set for February 5, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. April Lynn Parsons – Initial Appearance on Felony Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges complaint. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Plea of not guilty. Defendant given P.D. form. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket entry and entry of counsel.

State vs. Jason Roy Peterson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges ticket. Arraignment waived. Plea of not guilty. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket entry and entry of counsel.

State vs. Betty J. Schebaum – Initial Appearance on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges complaint. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Plea of not guilty. Defendant given P.D. form. Case set for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket entry and entry of counsel.

State vs. Beckham H. Schulte – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $304.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Manniya I. Taylor – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Manniya I. Taylor – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Kale Anthony Vanpelt – Initial Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Pontius, acknowledges receipt of information filed and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $304.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Richard Dale Walters – Payment Review Hearing on Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Apply Bond ordered. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

Rhonda L. Ball vs. James R. Ball – Motion Hearing on Dissolution Without Children. Hearing canceled. Temporary Restraining Order granted.

State vs. Johnathon Raymond Brodrick – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. State appears by P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for March 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Preliminary Hearing

State vs. Donald Jay Parsons – Bench Trial on Misdemeanor Peace Disturbance, First Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $200.00 fine plus court costs. Apply bond to court costs and fines. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Kenneth Lynn Lee Turner – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Non-Support. Case called. State appears by P.A. Cluck. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

State vs. Bryan Christopher Harris – **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Preliminary Hearing on Felony Child Abduction. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Case set for February 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting. If defendant fails to appear, a capias warrant will be issued.

State vs. Sarah Beth Murray – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Bond amended to allow contact with victims as deemed appropriate by Children’s Division. Case set for March 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Sarah Beth Murray – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Assault – 2nd Degree – Special Victim and DWI – Physical Injury. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Bond amended to allow contact with victims as deemed appropriate by Children’s Division. Case set for March 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Blake Aaron Richardson – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree. Arraignment scheduled for March 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The following case was heard January 22, 2026, before the Honorable Rebecca Suzanne McGinley:

State vs. Corey M. Cave – Bond Review Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 1st Degree – Serious Physical Injury. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Hearing was held. The court denies any change in bond. Preliminary Hearing set for February 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, before the Honorable Brett Hurst January 29, 2026:

In The Matter Of Steven M. Irvine – Guardianship Hearing on Guardian/Conservator – Adult.