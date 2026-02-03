Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected January 21, 2026:

Buttercup Coffee Shop

606 Main

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: Restroom door propped open. No handwashing signage in restroom.

Food Country

300 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: Soda cabinet in disrepair. Reach-in door gaskets torn. Several unshielded light bulbs. Damaged wall by west swing doors. Some spillage and debris under shelves in walk-in dairy cooler and walk-in freezer. Several boxes of food items (cakes) on floor of walk-in (meat) freezer.