Emma Teten works to hold the arms of Savannah Goodman of Sabetha. Emma took first place at Quad State. (JR Chaney photos)

Bella Bywater circles as she looks for an opening to take a shot.

Norah Watkins works to get control against McKenzie Bauman of Maysville.

Danni Irvine tries to get a head lock against McKenzie Bauman of Maysville.

Evelyn Heintz takes down Cayleigh Spaulding of Stanberry. Evelyn placed first at the Quad State meet.

Kennedi Seiter gets all of her weight on Megan LaBelle of Brookfield for the pin.

Levi Lucas pushes the head down and works to get his wrist free against Logan Howell of Brookfield.

Blaise Krogen works to maintain control of the wrist as he breaks down his opponent.

Chance Hayes tries to break down Austin Briner of Mount Ayr.

Bo Peregrine, wrestling at 285 lbs., grabs an ankle to get a takedown.

Ryder Herron looks to the official as he gets the pin.

Desmond Chaney squeezes the near side cradle to try to get the pin.

Treyton Brown, wrestling at 190 lbs., maintains control of the wrist as he works to break down his opponent.

Braxton Davis-Schoonover, wrestling at 175 lbs., works to break his wrist free.

The Quad State Wrestling Tournament was held January 31, 2026, in Maryville, Missouri. Atchison County was represented by the East Atchison and Rock Port High School girls’ and boys’ wrestling teams.

Results for the local wrestlers are as follows:

GIRLS

ROCK PORT

110 lbs. – Norah Watkins

4th Place

Round 1 – Norah Watkins over Danni Irvine (EA) (TF 17-0, 3:40)

Round 2 – Annabelle Dunlop (Winnetonka) over Norah Watkins (Fall 3:15)

Round 3 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Norah Watkins (Fall 1:13)

Round 5 – Norah Watkins over McKenzie Bauman (Maysville) (Dec. 10-7)

115 lbs. – Emma Teten

1st Place

Round 2 – Emma Teten over Divine Dany (Winnetonka) (Fall 1:16)

Round 3 – Emma Teten over Megan LaBelle (Brookfield) (Fall 1:29)

Round 4 – Emma Teten over Savannah Goodman (Sabetha) (Fall 1:20)

Round 5 – Emma Teten over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port) (Fall 0:30)

115 lbs. – Kennedi Seiter

3rd Place

Round 1 – Kennedi Seiter over Savannah Goodman (Sabetha) (Fall 0:52)

Round 2 – Kennedi Seiter over Megan LaBelle (Brookfield) (Fall 2:25)

Round 4 – Divine Dany (Winnetonka) over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 5:00)

Round 5 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 0:30)

120 lbs. – Evelyn Heintz

1st Place

Round 1 – Evelyn Heintz over Jaelynn Engelken (Sabetha) (Fall 1:55)

Round 2 – Evelyn Heintz over Cayleigh Spaulding (Stanberry) (Fall 1:44)

Round 3 – Evelyn Heintz over Payton Allen (Cameron) (TF 18-3 2:07)

125 lbs. – Eliza Mason

4th Place

Jorgie Johnston (Winnetonka) over Eliza Mason (TF 19-4, 1:33)

Round 1 – Eliza Mason over Ava Grimm (Sabetha ) (Fall 3:17)

Round 2 – Arryonna Bartlett (Maryville) over Eliza Mason (Fall 1:11)

Round 3 – Eliza Mason over Haidyn Umphry (South Harrison) (Dec. 8-2)

3rd Place Match – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Eliza Mason (Fall 0:46)

135 lbs. – Alexi Stoner

4th Place

Round 1 – Alana Evans (Stanberry) over Alexi Stoner (Fall 1:32)

Round 2 – Brynlli Barton (Cameron) over Alexi Stoner (M. For.)

Round 3 – Jovie Staddie (Brookfield) over Alexi Stoner (M. For.)

EAST ATCHISON

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater

2nd Place

Round 1 – Bella Bywater over Isabella Mygatt (Maysville) (Fall 1:26)

Round 2 – Bella Bywater over Kyianna Thomas (North Andrew) (Fall 1:17)

Round 3 – Raylee King (Brookfield) over Bella Bywater (Fall 0:39)

110 lbs. – Danni Irvine

5th Place

Round 1 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Danni Irvine (TF 17-0, 3:40)

Round 2 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Danni Irvine (Fall 0:41)

Round 3 – McKenzie Bauman (Maysville) over Danni Irvine (Fall 0:53)

Round 4 – Annabelle Dunlop (Winnetonka) over Danni Irvine (Fall 1:33)

125 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

3rd Place

Arryonna Bartlett (Maryville) over Dylan Drummod (Fall 1:17)

Round 1 – Dylan Drummond (over Alexia Filley (Cameron) (Fall 2:31)

Round 2 – Dylan Drummond received a bye

Round 3 – Jorgie Johnston (Winnetonka) over Dylan Drummond (Fall 1:22)

3rd Place Match – Dylan Drummond over Eliza Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 0:46)

140 lbs. – Xabrina Klinger

4th Place

Round 1 – Alana Severado (Winnetonka) over Xabrina Klinger (Fall 4:38)

Round 3 – Xabrina Klinger over Bradynn Wilson (North Andrew) (Fall 5:25)

Round 4 – Abigayle Pyle (Sabetha) over Xabrina Klinger (Fall 0:41)

Round 5 – Olivia Baumgartner (Sabetha ) over Xabrina Klinger (Fall 0:42)

BOYS

ROCK PORT

126 lbs. – Levi Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Vincent Smithson (Stanberry) over Levi Lucas (TF 17-1 2:48)

Cons. Round 1 – Levi Lucas over Quinn Hurst (Wathena-Riverside) (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Howell (Brookfield) over Levi Lucas (MD 9-0)

132 lbs. – Cooper Daugherty

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Daugherty over Leo Dhone (Cameron) (MD 11-3)

Quarterfinals – Ryder Techau (Brookfield) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 2 – Clayton Griffin (Albany) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 2:37)

157 lbs. – Blaise Krogen

Champ. Round 1 – Blaise Krogen received a bye

Quarterfinals – Cashen Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Blaise Krogen (Fall 4:36)

Cons. Round 2 – Blaise Krogen received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Blaise Krogen over Hunter Mumm (Plattsburg) (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Semis – Andre Dalinghaus (Sabetha) over Blaise Krogen (SV-1, 14-11)

165 lbs. – Chance Hayes

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Hayes received a bye

Quarterfinals – Devin Scholz (Brookfield) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Chance Hayes received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Briner (Mount Ayr) over Chance Hayes (Fall 1:33)

190 lbs. – Desmond Chaney

Champ. Round 1 – Desmond Chaney over Mason Vance (Brookfield) (TF 18-1 1:50)

Quarterfinals – Deegan Lewis (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Desmond Chaney (Fall 2:17)

Cons. Round 2 – Desmond Chaney over Caspian Jincks (South Harrison) (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Devin Dany (Winnetonka) over Desmond Chaney (Dec. 15-12)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron

1st Place

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Herron received a bye

Quarterfinals – Ryder Herron over Gabe Gray (Bedford) (Fall 0:16)

Semifinals – Ryder Herron over Kade Watkins (Maryville) (Fall 0:31)

1st Place Match – Ryder Herron over Mason Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 2:23)

EAST ATCHISON

175 lbs. – Braxton Davis-Schoonover

Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Davis-Schoonover over Cayden Griffin (Albany) (Fall 2:42)

Quarterfinals – Ethan Smith (South Harrison) over Braxton Davis-Schoonover (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 – Braxton Davis-Schoonover received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Bracken Collier (Mount Ayr) over Braxton Davis-Schoonover (Fall 2:58)

190 lbs. – Treyton Brown

3rd Place

Champ. Round 1 – Treyton Brown received a bye

Quarterfinals – Treyton Brown over Kameron Keesaman (Maysville) (Fall 2:35)

Semifinals – Joseph Dimbiri (Winnetonka) over Treyton Brown (Dec. 5-3)

Cons. Semis – Treyton Brown over Devin Dany (Winnetonka) (Fall 2:49)

3rd Place Match – Treyton Brown over Cordell Clemens (Mount Ayr) (Fall 1:05)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine

Quarterfinals – Israel Caballero (Winnetonka) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Chase Florence (Plattsburg) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 2:14)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine

Champ. Round 1 – Bo Peregrine over Jonathan Morales (Mount Ayr) (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinals – Kade Watkins (Maryville) over Bo Peregrine (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Bo Peregrine over Blaine Townsend (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Gabe Gray (Bedford) over Bo Peregrine (Fall 1:28)