The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 23, 2026, by Richard and Lisa Bennett to Joshua and Marcia Zodieru for Lots 7 and 8, Block 12, Rankin Place Second Filing, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 26, 2026, by Donald and Amanda Smith and Zachary and Katherine Smith to Jeffrey and Jennifer Geib for land in Section 36, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 28, 2026, by Charles and Mildred Hurst to Thomas Brooks Hurst and Charles Blake Hurst for land in Section 32, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 28, 2026, by Thomas Erickson to Rochelle Henagan for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 4, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 28, 2026, by Christopher and Deborah Irvine and Jamie and Jared Freemyer to James and Johny Irvine for Lots 89 and 90, Replat of Country Club, Rock Port, Missouri.

Independent Personal Representative’s Deed of Distribution: Filed January 29, 2026, by Merideth Faith, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jane Adkins, to Merideth Faith, Successor Trustee of the Jane Adkins Revocable Trust, for land in Sections 9, 8, 17, 16, and 15, Township 65, Range 42; Section 10, Township 65, Range 42; Section 5, Township 65, Range 42, all in Atchison County, Missouri.