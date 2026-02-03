The East Atchison and Rock Port High School wrestling teams competed in the GRC West Scramble Thursday, January 29, in Stanberry, Missouri.
Individual results for the local wrestlers are as follows:
GIRLS
ROCK PORT
110 lbs. – Norah Watkins
1st Place
1st Place Match – Norah Watkins over Danni Irvine (EA) (TF 18-0, 2:48)
115 lbs. – Emma Teten
1st Place
1st Place Match – Emma Teten received a bye
120 lbs. – Evelyn Heintz
1st Place
1st Place Match – Evelyn Heintz over Cayleigh Spaulding (Stanberry) (Fall 1:33)
125 lbs. – Eliza Mason
1st Place
Round 2 – Eliza Mason received a bye
1st Place Match – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Eliza Mason (Fall 1:19)
135 lbs. – Alexi Stoner
2nd Place
1st Place Match – Alana Evans (Stanberry) over Alexi Stoner (Fall 0:32)
EAST ATCHISON
105 lbs. – Bella Bywater
1st Place
1st Place Match – Bella Bywater over Kyianna Thomas (North Andrew) (Fall 1:32)
110 lbs. – Danni Irvine
2nd Place
1st Place Match – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Danni Irvine (TF 18-0, 2:48)
125 lbs. – Dylan Drummond
2nd Place
Round 1 – Dylan Drummond received a bye
1st Place Match – Dylan Drummond over Eliza Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 1:19)
BOYS
ROCK PORT
126 lbs. – Levi Lucas
2nd Place
Round 1 – Levi Lucas over Jaydon Staudenmaier (Albany) (Fall 0:26)
Round 2 – Levi Lucas over Jacob Hill (North Andrew) (Fall 3:28)
Round 3 – Vincent Smithson (Stanberry) over Levi Lucas (Fall 1:30)
132 lbs. – Cooper Daugherty
3rd Place
Round 1 – Evan Gregory (Stanberry) over Cooper Daugherty (TF 16-1, 0:00)
Round 2 – Clayton Griffin (Albany) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 1:29)
Round 3 – Cooper Daugherty received a bye
157 lbs. – Blaise Krogen
1st Place
Round 1 – Blaise Krogen over Emmett Meyer (Stanberry) (Fall 1:05)
Round 2 – Blaise Krogen over Cole Findley (Albany) (Fall 1:27)
Round 3 – Blaise Krogen over Dylan Anthony (Albany) (TF 16-1, 0:00)
165 lbs. – Chance Hayes
3rd Place
Round 1 – Thor Cameron (Stanberry) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:39)
Round 2 – Jay Anthony (Albany) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:41)
Round 3 – Chance Hayes received a bye
215 lbs. – Aidan Smyser
1st Place
Round 2 – Aidan Smyser over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Fall 0:58)
Round 3 – Aidan Smyser over Jax Peregrine (EA) (Fall 1:12)
285 lbs. – Ryder Herron
1st Place
Round 1 – Ryder Herron over Conner Campbell (North Andrew) (Fall 1:30)
Round 2 – Ryder Herron over William Ellsworth (Stanberry) (Fall 1:42)
Round 3 – Ryder Herron over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 2:48)
EAST ATCHISON
175 lbs. – Braxton Davis-Schoonover
2nd Place
1st Place Match – Cayden Griffin (Albany) over Braxton Davis-Schoonover (Fall 2:42)
190 lbs. – Treyton Brown
1st Place
1st Place Match – Treyton Brown over Collin Sybert (North Andrew) (Fall 1:18)
215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine
2nd Place
Round 1 – Jax Peregrine over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Fall 3:34)
Round 2 – Jax Peregrine received a bye
Round 3 – Aidan Smyser (Rock Port) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 1:12)
285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine
2nd Place
Round 1 – Bo Peregrine over William Ellsworth (Stanberry) (Fall 3:07)
Round 2 – Bo Peregrine over Conner Campbell (North Andrew) (Fall 1:13)
Round 3 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) over Bo Peregrine (Fall 2:48)