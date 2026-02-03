The East Atchison and Rock Port High School wrestling teams competed in the GRC West Scramble Thursday, January 29, in Stanberry, Missouri.

Individual results for the local wrestlers are as follows:

GIRLS

ROCK PORT

110 lbs. – Norah Watkins

1st Place

1st Place Match – Norah Watkins over Danni Irvine (EA) (TF 18-0, 2:48)

115 lbs. – Emma Teten

1st Place

1st Place Match – Emma Teten received a bye

120 lbs. – Evelyn Heintz

1st Place

1st Place Match – Evelyn Heintz over Cayleigh Spaulding (Stanberry) (Fall 1:33)

125 lbs. – Eliza Mason

1st Place

Round 2 – Eliza Mason received a bye

1st Place Match – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Eliza Mason (Fall 1:19)

135 lbs. – Alexi Stoner

2nd Place

1st Place Match – Alana Evans (Stanberry) over Alexi Stoner (Fall 0:32)

EAST ATCHISON

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater

1st Place

1st Place Match – Bella Bywater over Kyianna Thomas (North Andrew) (Fall 1:32)

110 lbs. – Danni Irvine

2nd Place

1st Place Match – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Danni Irvine (TF 18-0, 2:48)

125 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

2nd Place

Round 1 – Dylan Drummond received a bye

1st Place Match – Dylan Drummond over Eliza Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 1:19)

BOYS

ROCK PORT

126 lbs. – Levi Lucas

2nd Place

Round 1 – Levi Lucas over Jaydon Staudenmaier (Albany) (Fall 0:26)

Round 2 – Levi Lucas over Jacob Hill (North Andrew) (Fall 3:28)

Round 3 – Vincent Smithson (Stanberry) over Levi Lucas (Fall 1:30)

132 lbs. – Cooper Daugherty

3rd Place

Round 1 – Evan Gregory (Stanberry) over Cooper Daugherty (TF 16-1, 0:00)

Round 2 – Clayton Griffin (Albany) over Cooper Daugherty (Fall 1:29)

Round 3 – Cooper Daugherty received a bye

157 lbs. – Blaise Krogen

1st Place

Round 1 – Blaise Krogen over Emmett Meyer (Stanberry) (Fall 1:05)

Round 2 – Blaise Krogen over Cole Findley (Albany) (Fall 1:27)

Round 3 – Blaise Krogen over Dylan Anthony (Albany) (TF 16-1, 0:00)

165 lbs. – Chance Hayes

3rd Place

Round 1 – Thor Cameron (Stanberry) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 – Jay Anthony (Albany) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:41)

Round 3 – Chance Hayes received a bye

215 lbs. – Aidan Smyser

1st Place

Round 2 – Aidan Smyser over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Fall 0:58)

Round 3 – Aidan Smyser over Jax Peregrine (EA) (Fall 1:12)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron

1st Place

Round 1 – Ryder Herron over Conner Campbell (North Andrew) (Fall 1:30)

Round 2 – Ryder Herron over William Ellsworth (Stanberry) (Fall 1:42)

Round 3 – Ryder Herron over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 2:48)

EAST ATCHISON

175 lbs. – Braxton Davis-Schoonover

2nd Place

1st Place Match – Cayden Griffin (Albany) over Braxton Davis-Schoonover (Fall 2:42)

190 lbs. – Treyton Brown

1st Place

1st Place Match – Treyton Brown over Collin Sybert (North Andrew) (Fall 1:18)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine

2nd Place

Round 1 – Jax Peregrine over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Fall 3:34)

Round 2 – Jax Peregrine received a bye

Round 3 – Aidan Smyser (Rock Port) over Jax Peregrine (Fall 1:12)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine

2nd Place

Round 1 – Bo Peregrine over William Ellsworth (Stanberry) (Fall 3:07)

Round 2 – Bo Peregrine over Conner Campbell (North Andrew) (Fall 1:13)

Round 3 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) over Bo Peregrine (Fall 2:48)