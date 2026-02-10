Creation Truth Foundation, Inc., of Noble, Oklahoma, has announced that Matt Miles, vice president, will be presenting a revival at Christian Fellowship Church in Mound City, Missouri, February 15-18, 2026. Creation Truth Foundation’s Museum in Noble has some of the most outstanding fossil specimens available to science, including Tyrannosaurs rex, Pteranodon, and an Albertosaur. Specimens from Creation Truth’s medium fossil collection will be on display throughout the revival series.

This event is being hosted by Christian Fellowship Church, located at 18080 Hwy. 59 N, Mound City. Matt’s passion and excitement while addressing the topic, “Jesus Christ – Our Creator and Savior,” will challenge you. The display and programs will be presented each evening, February 15-18, at 6:30 p.m. You may also learn more about the ministry by visiting www.creationtruth.com.

Creation Truth Foundation will also have books, videos and the Truth in Science homeschool curriculum available for purchase. A potluck supper will be held Sunday evening. Refreshments will also be served Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings.