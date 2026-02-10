The East Atchison Winter Homecoming games scheduled for Friday, January 23, were postponed due to winter weather.

The basketball games against Stewartsville/Osborn have been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 p.m. at Fairfax.

Winter homecoming will be Thursday, February 19, against North Andrew at the TAC. Games will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the crowning of the Fairfax and Tarkio homecoming kings and queens will take place following the games.

The parachute routine will take place at half-time of the girls’ varsity game.