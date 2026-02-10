Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), complete pancake mix, syrup (64 oz.), soups (cream of mushroom, chicken noodle, tomato, cream of chicken, vegetable beef, chili), flour (5 lbs.), sugar (5 lbs.), boxed potatoes (au gratin, scalloped), Chicken Helper, Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), vegetables (15 oz. – canned potatoes, cut green beans, French style green beans, mixed vegetables, whole kernel corn, cream style corn, peas, carrots, kraut), pasta (ramen noodles, macaroni, medium egg noodles, spaghetti), and frozen pizzas.

The Fairfax Methodist Church will staff the pantry in February. The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of each month. The pantry is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the food pantry is also closed. If the schools experience a two-hour delay, the food pantry will delay opening until 10:00 to noon.

Donations to the food pantry, especially monetary donations, are always appreciated. Donations may be sent to Anita Sutter, treasurer, at 26287 290th Street, Fairfax, MO 64446.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry update

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: Raisin Bran cereal, stuffing mix, Chicken Fried Rice Chicken Helper, Tetrazzini Tuna Helper, white and yellow cake mixes, vanilla icing, pancake mix, syrup, saltine crackers, chili, beef stew, cream of mushroom soup, chili beans, pinto beans, cooking oil, peanut butter, strawberry jelly, grape jelly, pineapple, peaches, fruit cocktail, mandarin oranges, honey, floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, sponge, women’s and men’s shampoo, women’s and men’s body wash, and conditioner.

The food pantry will be open Friday, February 13, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, February 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, February 27, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon and placed in the shopping cart. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-253-3535.