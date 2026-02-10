Submitted by Pastor David Shadinger, Rock Port and Watson United Methodist Churches

Let’s start with a couple of questions that are simple, but not easy: What makes for a good life? A fulfilling life? A genuinely happy life?

We talk about happiness all the time, but do we really understand it? Happiness isn’t just a passing feeling or a moment of pleasure. It’s experienced through a range of positive emotions – joy, gratitude, hope, peace, love – that together shape the way we experience life.

Most folks are uncomfortable saying we want to be happy. For some Christians, happiness can sound selfish or shallow. We’ve been taught to avoid happiness, as if being happy is somehow problematic.

Nevertheless, Scripture doesn’t dismiss happiness, it affirms it! St. Augustine once said, “There is no one who does not want to be happy,” and Scripture agrees. The Psalms begin with the words, “Blessed are those . . .;” which can also be translated as “Happy are those . . .”

Happiness, rooted in God, is not shallow. It flows from living faithfully. When Jesus tells us to love our neighbors as ourselves, he assumes a healthy level of self-love. Research even shows that happier people are more likely to help others. Our emotional lives spill over into the lives around us.

Apostle Paul’s call to “rejoice in the Lord always” isn’t about forced smiles or pretending. It’s an invitation to deep contentment that comes from trusting God and living in alignment with His purposes.

The Bible teaches that happiness often follows obedience. It grows when we live, love, and serve in ways that reflect God’s character.

Ultimately, there is nothing wrong with being happy – when your happiness is grounded in God. Happiness does not pull us away from faith – it draws us in deeper. Friends, enter into God’s joy. In Christ, your sins are forgiven, you are freed and invited to live fully.