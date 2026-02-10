Beth Mackey was the guest speaker at the February 3, 2026, meeting of Tarkio Rotary Club. Beth shared information about a food allergy that is becoming more prevalent in our area. Alpha-gal is an allergy that is caused by the bite of the Lone Star Tick. It causes a severe reaction when the person contacts mammal meat, mammal fat, milk, dairy, and gelatin. The reaction is severe and requires epi-pen use and ER visits. The Lone Star Tick typically has been found south of our area, but they seem to be moving north. (Submitted by Anita Sutter)