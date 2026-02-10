Boundless Grace in Tarkio, Missouri, is gearing up to host the second annual Prom Project. This project provides an opportunity for students to shop for prom attire without the financial burden.

The shopping event will be held Wednesday through Friday, March 4, 5, and 6, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Boundless Grace, 402 Main Street. Prom dresses, men’s suits, dress pants, dress shirts, dress shoes, and accessories will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Boundless Grace is currently seeking donations of formal wear to expand their current selection and variety. These items may be dropped off at the Atchison County Library branch locations in Tarkio and Rock Port or with Mrs. Dara Spears at Tarkio High School. Another drop site option is with Melissa White at White Tee’s on Main Street in Tarkio. White Tee’s is open Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can also call Jami at 660-623-0161 to arrange drop-off or pick-up.

Boundless Grace is a not-for-profit created exclusively for charitable purposes, specifically to provide aid and support to the community.