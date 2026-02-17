Adam Lee Brion, born on May 3, 2006, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, passed away at his home on January 30, 2026. He was a vibrant spirit whose caring nature and big heart touched the lives of many. Adam’s personality was marked by respect for others and a loyalty that resonated with his friends and family. He was immensely proud of being an older brother, a role he carried with love, loyalty, and quiet strength. Known for his very wide-open sense of humor, he was a person who got along with everyone and made those around him feel valued.

Adam had a varied career path, but his favorite job was working on a hog farm, where he found joy in being outdoors, surrounded by nature and animals. In addition to his work on the farm, he provided in-home care for his friend Dale, often taking him on walks and playing video games, demonstrating his kind-hearted approach to life.

In his leisure time, Adam enjoyed a multitude of outdoor activities, including mushroom hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. He relished the thrill of mudding and tearing up vehicles, sharing his adventurous spirit with friends. Additionally, Adam embraced his musical side, playing the guitar, which brought joy to both himself and those who had the pleasure of hearing him.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Kathy Neemann; father, Jeffery Brion; grandparents, Betty and Tom Barnett, Gary and Sherry Price, Tonia and Curtis Messbarger, and Dale and Barb Brion; brother, Coby Neemann; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Adam Lee Brion will be remembered for his loving spirit, zest for the outdoors, and the warmth he brought to those who knew him. His legacy will endure in the hearts of many, as he has left an indelible mark on the lives he touched.

A funeral service was held Saturday, February 14, 2026, officiated by Rev. Jackie Gfeller at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, Nebraska. Colton Hauptman, Christian Sharp, Baylor Kirkpatrick, Dwayne Taylor, Corbin Wallace, and Ethan Meinders served as casket bearers. Burial followed in Hunter Cemetery south of Rock Port, Missouri. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.